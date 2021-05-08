JIDE KOSOKO: Every business I tried failed, so I’m tied to acting

Mr. Jide Kosoko is a household name in the entertainment industry. He

told Flora Onwudiwe that watching pioneers of the industry like Hubert

Ogunde, Duro Ladipo, Ade Love influenced him to be an actor. Excerpts…

You are one of the actors involved in the shooting of the new Village Headmaster, playing the role of Chief Eleyinmi; do you see it as a challenge playing that role?

Well, apart from the issue of playing Eleyinmi, every role in theatre has its challenge; and as an actor, you must be prepared to face that challenge.

Every role has its challenge and the reason this one is more challenging is the fact that we had the old Village Headmaster that people are really used to it and whatever you are doing now, you just have to put more effort to make it better than what it used to be.

The Yoruba movie industry exposed the talent in you, but your fans have not been feeling your presence lately…

Well, whether Yoruba movie or English movie, movie is movie. There could be wave; yes, I’m more into English now, but I have not stopped participating in Yoruba movie. Perhaps that’s the one you’ve been watching.

You are from a royal family… leaving the palace for acting, what lured you into it?

First of all, I was not living in the palace. My grandfather was the Oloja. Not my father, my father was a prince, but then, we are all princes. Even my parents detested the idea of going into entertainment.

They did not want it at all, they believed as a prince, I’m supposed to be entertained not me entertaining people.

So how did you escape to get to where you are today? Well what did you expect?

You know in those days, parents didn’t really want their children in this kind of profession, they see those involved as dropouts. Also, I live in a very large family house; I have children of my age group doing well, doing better than me. They were not as rascally as I was, I was a rascal.

There were days I didn’t go to school, just because I wanted to participate in this, so those were the problems.

My mother was more aggressive, she would come to our rehearsal base, destroy drums, quarrel with them, but my father would always call me to put the idea of the royalty in my brain, “Jide, you can’t do that, see what your mates are doing and I don’t want my own child to be like this.”

So how were you able to convince your parents that this is where you want to be?

In 1964, precisely, that was when I started participating on stage and television. The title of the production then was Makanjuola by Ifelodun Travelling Theatre.

In our compound, one of our tenants, Uncle Dele Toyinbo (late), belonged to that group and I never knew but because of my passion for drama, I always gathered children of my age in the compound, where we would do acting and some other things.

I turned myself to a director of these children’s group, and this perhaps, was one of the things we do as end of the year drama activities in school. I was in standard two or so. But having discovered my skill within the compound, Uncle Dele invited me to their rehearsal base.

They had a production “Makanjuola” and they needed a boy to play the role of Alabi. Alabi was a lead character in that production. When I arrived there, there were other children my age. I could not mix up with them because Uncle Dele Toyinbo was not around, but when he came the narrative changed.

They called me and said ‘Jide you too should come and try the role’ and I did my best. They all were impressed and that was how I was given the role. I did it for television and stage in 1964.

At that period, the popular travelling theatre that we knew then, were Duro Ladipo, Baba Sala, Hubert Ogunde etc. Did they in any way influence you in your career?

Of Course, those were our leaders; the people I watched on the television, when we were very young. I watched them I sat down with them. We enjoyed them and, in fact, Hubert Ogunde house was a stone throw from our house. He lived at Noble Street and we were on Queens Street.

In fact something happened one day, when I came back from the television house where we produced, Makanjuola, and I alighted at Alagomeji Bus stop.

I saw children and other people watching television through their windows, you know those things were common then; there was no armed robbery, so the children had just finished watching me on the screen and they saw me walking home, they screamed at me, Jide Jide ati rie,(Jide, we have seen you) I was so happy.

So I said to myself, well it’s like I am getting there, so I started walking home majestically like an hero, not knowing that the best beating of my life was waiting for me , they dealt with me that day, it was so tough that my mother was desperate to get me injured but something now happened, as they were beating me in front of t h e house Hubert Ogunde was driving by in his car in front of our house.

Those people quarrelling with and beating me started shouting, ‘Ogunde, Ogunde, Ogunde.’

They left me, and all of them were hailing Ogunde. Then one Uncle Olu Jacob, I will never forget that day, now said “why are you beating this boy, why do you want to kill him, that is the man he is trying to emulate and that is the man you are hailing and you are here beating him.”

From that day my parents started having a change of mind but not totally, they now gave me conditions, you mustn’t fail to attend church on Sunday, you must not fail in school or lesson, you must not run away from school and things like that and I adhered strictly to all those conditions because I did not want to miss the opportunity of going to rehearsals; so I was behaving well. Even for those parents that hardly wanted their children to associate with me because of my rascality, I became a reference point for their children.

They’d say: ‘Don’t you see Jide? Even though he goes to rehearsals, he still goes to church regularly.’ That was how I became a champion again.

What do you think is really lacking in Nollywood that needs to be fixed?

So many things are lacking, the government is not helping either. I was a member of a Federal Government committee, well I wouldn’t say committee; I am a member of Motion Picture Council, we prepared a fantastic bill, we have the document, just for them to pass it into law, it’s taking them a long time. They continue to tell us that we are the ones fighting ourselves, that some people have gone against some of the content of that bill. I said to them, no, we can never have a perfection constitution, a perfect document; no constitution is perfect all over the world, so they still continue to re-address them, occasionally, to ensure they upgrade them, so that it can meet up the present situation. That is one area where the government is not helping; so we are looking for people that will help us package our bill and get it passed into law. So that we can be able to come together as a voice and that council will be the authority that can control most of the nonsense that happening within the industry.

What was the audience like then, how did you inform them of the location that you were to perform in?

Of course, we made noise that we were going to be performing at so and so hall. Whether at Glover Memorial Hall or at any hall outside and people will come, line up pay their money and enter. We would stage performances there and we were making our money.

But the money we were making still went back into it, because in those days, if you don’t have Bolekaja( lorry), If you have not got that you didn’t have a group because you needed to install your public address system and put some people dressed like masquerades moving round on different streets in that community to tell them that you were going to be performing at so and so time. So it is the same thing, it is what we inherited from Hubert Ogunde.

Ogunde was the man that commercialised theatre in this part of the world. Dramas were done in schools, churches and things like that; then he was a police officer, was he a police officer or teacher, either way, I think he was a police officer when he started. From church he was participating, and he now said why can’t we turn this to a full time thing, and that was how he started his theatre.

In fact, it’s his effort that metamorphosed into what we are seeing today. When you talk of movie, the first commercially successful movie in this country is Ajani Ogun in 1976 by Dr. Ola Balogun. He had produced a film in English or in Igbo before then.

Unfortunately, it was not successful. What he now did was, you know in the Yoruba sector, we were already popular, we were like household names, we were the ones featuring drama on television, Yoruba theatre, so he now capitalised on the popularity of the Yoruba practicing theatre artists and he cast us for his movie Ajani Ogun.

He cast Duro Ladipo and Ade Love, so they were the ones that starred in the film and some of us. And that was the first time that people came to the cinema to watch movie in this country.

Since then we now seized the opportunity and started producing films for ourselves rather than Ola Balogun. And that is why we remain the pioneers of filmmaking in this country, then we were shooting on celluloid cinema real not video. But in 1984 or 1985, thereabouts, during the Structural Adjustment Programme(SAP) many people could not go abroad to do the post production; though we had laboratory here what they did was few percentage then, I don’t think it exists anymore.

So, you still needed to take your film outside the country for post-production and that meant you needed hard currency to do that, and it was becoming very serious for producers to raise enough funds for post-production, so that was how we started bothering ourselves, it was like that road was blocked, what next? That was how we came up producing video, we also started the video.

Aside acting, what other sources of income do you have?

Haven’t you heard that I don’t know how to do any business; every busy that I had tried to get into all failed, all the businesses failed. So I’m glued to entertainment

