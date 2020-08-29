JIDE OYEGBILE: Despite being a practising doctor, acting remains my first love

Fast-rising actor, Jide Oyegbile, emerged as the second winner of the King of Boys Stay Home Challenge, an initiative from ace Director, Kemi Adetiba to scout talents that will be given actual screen time in the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster, King of Boys. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, Oyegbile discusses the joy of winning the challenge, his anticipation for KOB II, among others Excerpts…

What motivated you to become an actor?

I have always been intrigued by seeing people play different characters. And I started acting as early as age seven on-stage. Since then, it has been a way of life to me, it helped widen the scope of my understanding from a very early age. I love acting and everything around film. I watched a lot of Mount Zion films and in particular, I noticed how Mr. Mike Bamiloye could be a lead actor, director and producer and I agreed it was possible. Watching other films and seeing how one person can go through different moods, connecting with different emotions in delivering a character has always been interesting to me. So, I picked up acting and my first film experience and not stage, was something in 2010, playing a role in “Abobaku”, a film produced by Mount Zion Faith Ministries in Bowen University then which I attended.

What’s your reason for not being a full time doctor but a full time filmmaker and actor?

This is quite hilarious to be honest. I knew I always wanted to leave a mark, and being a doctor, the thrill of saving people’s life had been exciting to me and likewise, I wanted to act. So, I thought, based on the structure in place, it was quite possible to study medicine and still act, but difficult to Study Arts and practice medicine. Plus, definitely the need for job security was key. Meanwhile, my dad was a doctor. I have a BSc in Anatomy and then MBBS in Medicine and Surgery from Bowen University. Well, let us say being a doctor in this country isn’t exactly my wish and I have spent quite a lot of my youth in Medicine. I would like to do same with filmmaking with emphasis on acting! I still practice on the side and I am involved in a lot medically too but presently have a lot more going on film wise.

Has it always been a dream to study Anatomy?

Nope. When I got in for Medicine in Bowen University, we had a little delay as I was part of the first set of medical students then. While waiting for full accreditations, we decided to do a B.Sc and by the time we were done, we had the full accreditation to continue with Medicine and Surgery which I did. And considering that Anatomy is a branch of the syllabus of Medicine and Surgery, it wasn’t too much of a hassle.

What movie was your breakthrough film in the industry?

Breakthrough movie! I can’t really say, because I still think I haven’t exactly broken through yet.

But I may say ‘Househelps’, a Scene One TV series that I played lead in; I played the role of James, has over 500k views in a couple of episodes. And yes, a number of people recognize me from that particular series. Amidst quite a lot of other films I have been involved in. But then KOB2 the sequel is coming! That definitely would be it.

We have our fingers crossed for that. You participated in the King of Boys Stay Home Challenged and emerged the second winner for the challenge. How does that make you feel?

Okay! I won King of Boys Stay Home Challenge. How I feel about winning? I most importantly thank Kemi Adetiba and Malta Guinness for the opportunity but I pretty much felt it was preparation meeting opportunity.

I put in a lot of work, a lot of consistency and when the challenge came, I initially expected a round, and submitted two videos.

One of the videos went viral and I was excited, and boom a second round! I felt let us dish out more, so it won’t feel like a fluke. And I gave that beautiful piece.

I honestly feel good and happy that the competition was thoroughly looked at and judged. I feel really happy from over 2000+ entries I won. It is a great feeling.

You put in so much energy and creativity into your monologue. Nonetheless,did you have any doubt about winning?

Oh well, if it ended in the first round, I pretty much didn’t doubt myself. I mean, I dragged my guys and broke down how I want it shot. And we delivered. It came out better than I expected.

A number of big directors watched and gave great comments which assured me, this was real good.

As usual, I got worried but not so much of a doubt. And the second entry, people may need to watch with an earpiece to know the amount of spice in that piece. I was calm to be honest because I saw winning from another angle, which was the due recognition that this guy knows what he is doing and he is good.

It was discovered that you didn’t only support your opponents but you also assisted one Amanda Oruh with her monologue despite the competitiveness of the challenge. Why was that so?

Oh well, it is a competition but winning is useless if your circle is losing. I did shoot for Amanda Oruh, Caroline Igben. I was really excited, and when the second stage came, Amanda and Caroline reached out and I was like let’s make magic because I learnt to direct, act, shoot and create.

These are also opportunities to show my work. And if they win, it would bring joy to my heart that I was part of the success. Most importantly, what if they shot with someone else and still win?

Then, I still don’t gain anything. I love healthy competitions. I love growth. I most importantly want my circle to win. I love to create which is what I did! Not exactly happy that Caroline’s video didn’t make the final though.

What role would you love to play in ‘King of Boys II’ and why?

W e need to k n o w that there is KOB1 a l re a d y which is the bomb and there are already characters there, one can’t simply replace a character.

But having spoken to my personal favourite director at this very moment, Kemi Adetiba, I just want a memorable role, one that the viewers would easily remember and I just want to kill it. This is KOB2, it is fire. But then I still want to work with Kemi Adetiba after this and pray this also opens up doors to other roles. I am most importantly grateful to Kemi Adetiba and Malta Guinness for this wonderful opportunity.

Do you aim to win any laurel with your acting in ‘King of Boys II’ when it finally releases?

I haven’t won any awards outside school but I honestly would be excited to win or be nominated. But I won’t be disappointed. I would love for it to come. I pray it does but most importantly we move and we keep putting in the work. All I want to do is kill my roles, become the Character and hopefully the awards roll in.

Which actor and filmmaker is your source of motivation?

John Boyega! I love his drive. I love how he has broken boundaries and I can’t wait to work with him someday soon.

Other actors include RMD, Femi Jacobs, my G Timini. I absolutely love his drive but then I also do think my biggest motivation is the image I have of myself in the future.

Filmmaker; I am hugely motivated by ‘The Accelerate Filmmaker Project’, which is housed by Accelerate TV, with Colette Otusheso. Being a part of the Top 20 class of 2018 and the amount of knowledge they are putting in filmmakers is crazy and would shape Nollywood with teachers like Lala Akindoju and Bolanle Olosunde. My other source of motivations are filmmakers who I would equally like to work with apart from watching what they create and how good.

They are Zin Hillary Gabriel, Amapsalmist, Barnyee, Charles Obi Emere, Chidinma Igbokweuche, Kreglex, Kayode Kasum, Jade Osiberu, Bunmi Ajakaiye.

The list is endless please. Being trained yourself; do you train other young Filmmakers? I try my best to train the few I can but nothing structured yet. I also give advice and guidance, especially tips that has worked for me over the years but soon I would. I am still learning.

How do you tend to make aspiring Filmmakers and actors a better version of you?

Personally giving them opportunities I never had. Not necessarily being in front of the camera immediately but helping them get there faster; creating opportunities for them to create a show reel. I am also trying to be a better version of myself. So the trick and tips I learn, I pass it on.

