Jigaatradings Ltd debuts in the Nigerian travel industry

The Management of Jigaa Tradings Limited has announced the debut of its travel consultancy firm in the Nigerian travel industry. The company which was registered by Corporate Affairs Commission is your gateway to understanding the visa requirements needed in various countries across the globe.

Jigaa Tradings Limited is managed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nigeria-born-German, Olukolade Olajiga. Olajiga who is a travel consultant and computer scientist is an alumnus of Christ School Ado-Ekiti Nigeria.

According to Olajiga, Jigaa Tradings’ services include a travel/tourism agency and a website: www.jigaatradings.com, which includes travel guides, sections for fashion, and beauty. Sports, health, parenting as well as features page.

The Managing Director, Stella Olajiga a well-traveled Journalist and Risk Service Advisor noted that Jigaatradings Limited is ready to travel the world with clients in order to showcase their events on appropriate channels.

The CEO of Jigaa Tradings added: “The company’s goal is to deliver positive results,we will provide insight and information and search for new best practices.

Employees of Jigaa Tradings come from, a wide range of backgrounds each bringing their unique talents to the team. our contact details are on www.jigaatradings.com

