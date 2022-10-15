News

Jigaatradings Ltd debuts in the Nigerian travel industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Jigaatradings Ltd debuts in the Nigerian travel industry

The Management of Jigaa Tradings Limited has announced the debut of its travel consultancy firm in the Nigerian travel industry. The company which was registered by Corporate Affairs Commission is your gateway to understanding the visa requirements needed in various countries across the globe.
Jigaa Tradings Limited is managed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nigeria-born-German, Olukolade Olajiga. Olajiga who is a travel consultant and computer scientist is an alumnus of Christ School Ado-Ekiti Nigeria.
According to Olajiga, Jigaa Tradings’ services include a travel/tourism agency and a website: www.jigaatradings.com, which includes travel guides, sections for fashion, and beauty. Sports, health, parenting as well as features page.
The Managing Director, Stella Olajiga a well-traveled Journalist and Risk Service Advisor noted that Jigaatradings Limited is ready to travel the world with clients in order to showcase their events on appropriate channels.
The CEO of Jigaa Tradings added: “The company’s goal is to deliver positive results,we will provide insight and information and search for new best practices.
Employees of Jigaa Tradings come from, a wide range of backgrounds each bringing their unique talents to the team. our contact details are on www.jigaatradings.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: 30 missing after houses collapse during severe floods in Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

  Heavy rain and once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses in Germany’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, leaving several people missing and many stranded on rooftops, police said on Thursday. Some 30 people were missing and about 25 more homes were at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei […]
News

Activist Adeyanju mocks Soludo, says he lacks character to be Governor of Anambra State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Charles Soludo that raised N2bn to build a hospital for his later mother in 2008 but never did, now wants to be Anambra Governor. Same guy told us Buhari is the best thing after Jesus Christ in 2015. He never criticized Buhari for once for all the crimes against humanity committed against his fellow Igbo […]
News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials resume in Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University resumed in Brazil on Monday after the country’s health regulator got confirmation over the weekend that its British equivalent MHRA had approved the restart, a company representative said. The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is running the trials, said […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica