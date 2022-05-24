Jigawa 2023: Mustapha Sule Lamido – Come of the Hour Come of the Man

Politics in Nigeria is so cutthroat that it’s greatest elixir is sentiments encased in bile, envy and mostly lamentations. It is this type of useless emotions that have trailed the stakeholder inspired decision of Mustapha Sule Lamido to contest the governorship seat of Jigawa come 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

The greatest opposition against Mustapha’s aspirations has been hinged on the fact that he’s the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, with the few dissenting voices alleging gerontocracy.

It is either these people are simply being mischievous or they may be completely ignorant or too old to appreciate the fact that even the greatest bastion of democracy – America has elected the son of a former president as president. The Bush family of America readily comes to mind.

Whereas you can’t deny that the family name may have some influence in the entire decision of the son to even join politics, because after all, most sons of responsible fathers want to emulate them, I believe our focus should be on querying the young man’s aspirations by asking the most consequential questions: Is he educated enough for the position? Has he demonstrated requisite leadership competence to qualify for the position? What’s the focus of his aspirations and why is it different from what we have on ground now? etc…

To answer the questions above conveniently, it is pertinent to present Mustapha Lamido’s journey of education, leadership and vision. A graduate of Political science from the University, of Abuja, Mustapha Sule Lamido holds a PhD via Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. With his stellar qualifications and his father’s influence, Mustapha Lamido could easily have landed a mouth watering job in any of Nigeria’s prestigious establishments as it’s the case with children of influence. But, Mustapha Lamido, perhaps in a clear show of defiance and clear intent to run out from his father’s influential umbrella decided to strike out into business on his own. By so doing, Mustapha decided to be a solution provider to one of Nigeria’s most egregious problems in unemployment by creating jobs through his business.

Even in 2019 when he contested for Senate, Mustapha made sure to make the campaign wholly about him and his singular purpose of lifting society’s downtrodden from their parlous realities. It was not surprising therefore that many queued behind him in a clear show of belief and trust. It took a high level political scheming and approbation for him to be put down, but certainly not out.

But supposing we want to even align his father’s influence with his aspirations, is it wrong for the son of someone such as Sule Lamido for whom the people of Jigawa state still have nothing but love for the unmatched strides he made while serving as governor of the state between 2007 and 2015 to cash in on? The apple does not fall far from the tree. Therefore, if the people have seen in Mustapha a higher version of his father in modern approaches to governance as a result of his education and other engagements, shouldn’t they grab a hold of it?

Many of the people crying wolf and attributing his entire aspirations to the influence of his father would have loved to have such wind of love riding in their backs. This is because people always despise what they can’t have. In any case, if his father were to be a bad man who is despised, no one will be talking influence now, they’ll instead be talking about his father’s evil antecedents. It with respect to this that I reckon it is way better to be talking positive influence rather than it’s negative counterpart.

I believe, it is quite condescending for someone with a PhD and is a member of several professional bodies, receiving several awards on the way to be reduced into the size of the influence of his father. Mustapha Sule Lamido has taken time to prepare himself for this particular moment and it is no wonder that political custodians of the Jigawa people including the Association of former Local Government Chairmen and several youth groups have emphatically called on him to run.

For the latter groups, it is perhaps understandable considering Mustapha is answering the call to represent their constituency as is becoming a global norm. Notwithstanding, this however, Mustapha has shown himself as someone who has learnt the art of cross-demographic communication and relations which is why political veterans have also queued behind him.

I urge our people of Jigawa to discountenance the whining of naysayers. No one can kill idea whose time has come. Mustapha Sule Lamido has presented himself for service on the strength of his personality, education, experience, network and beliefs and no one can trivialize this using old and obsolete political talk!

Bala writes from Abuja

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...