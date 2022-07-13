Jigawa: 344 police constables to work in their communities

The 344 new police constables deployed in Jigawa State will serve in their respective local government areas and communities. They are part of the 10,000 recruits enlisted by the Federal Government to strengthen community policing. “The 344 constables were earlier drawn from the 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa State in consonance with the directives of the Federal Character Commission,’’ Police Commissioner, Mr Aliyu Tafida said in a statement. The statement was issued by police spokesman in Jigawa, DSP Lawan Shiisu. The constables just ended six months of intensive training in basic, intermediate and advance policing at police colleges in Kaduna and Bauchi states.
Related Articles
20-year-old girl’s body found in Delta school
…vital parts missing There was an uneasy calm at Umusume community, Obriaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as a decomposing body of a 20-year-old girl was found in the community school. The victim, identified as Miss Anwuli Joy, was allegedly found in the early hours of yesterday on the Esume-Uku Primary School […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu removes Attorney-General, appoints replacement
Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has removed Adekola Olawoye (SAN,) as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state and replaced him with Charles Titiloye. According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, in a statement issued on Monday, Titiloye’s name will be forwarded […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Killing of policemen’ll strengthen fight against insurgency – IGP
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at Barwati village in Borno State, by suspected terrorists, will not dampen the morale of security personnel prosecuting the counter-insurgency war. Rather, the IGP assured that “the incident has further […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)