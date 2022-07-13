Jigawa: 344 police constables to work in their communities

The 344 new police constables deployed in Jigawa State will serve in their respective local government areas and communities. They are part of the 10,000 recruits enlisted by the Federal Government to strengthen community policing. “The 344 constables were earlier drawn from the 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa State in consonance with the directives of the Federal Character Commission,’’ Police Commissioner, Mr Aliyu Tafida said in a statement. The statement was issued by police spokesman in Jigawa, DSP Lawan Shiisu. The constables just ended six months of intensive training in basic, intermediate and advance policing at police colleges in Kaduna and Bauchi states.

