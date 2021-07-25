Jigawa at the mercy of Akwa Utd in Uyo

It is going to be a difficult task for relegation threatened Jigawa Golden Stars this weekend when they take on league leader, Akwa United, in a league match this weekend.

The MatchDay 35 of the Nigeria Professional Football League scattered across various centres this weekend will see Akwa United a step closer to their maiden title victory while on the other hands, it will spell doom for Jigawa, who at the moment fighting

Second place Nasarawa United will also be playing at home against Sunshine Stars, another team working hard to maintain their top flight status.

It will be a home game for Enyimba against MFM of Lagos, same as Rivers United who will be hosting FC IfeanyiUbah while Lobi Stars will be the guest of Plateau United.

Other matches for the weekend will see Katsina United hosting Dakkada FC, Rangers traveling away to keep a date with Adamawa United, Abia Warriors going away against Kano Pillars as Heartland play at home against Kwara United while Warri Wolves play at home against Wikki Tourists

