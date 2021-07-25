Sports

Jigawa at the mercy of Akwa Utd in Uyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It is going to be a difficult task for relegation threatened Jigawa Golden Stars this weekend when they take on league leader, Akwa United, in a league match this weekend.

 

The MatchDay 35 of the Nigeria Professional Football League scattered across various centres this weekend will see Akwa United a step closer to their maiden title victory while on the other hands, it will spell doom for Jigawa, who at the moment fighting

 

Second place Nasarawa United will also be playing at home against Sunshine Stars, another team working hard to maintain their top flight status.

 

It will be a home game for Enyimba against MFM of Lagos, same as Rivers United who will be hosting FC IfeanyiUbah while Lobi Stars will be the guest of Plateau United.

 

Other matches for the weekend will see Katsina United hosting Dakkada FC, Rangers traveling away to keep a date with Adamawa United, Abia Warriors going away against Kano Pillars as Heartland play at home against Kwara United while Warri Wolves play at home against Wikki Tourists

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFN confident of relay teams’ qualification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, has described as untrue a report in a national daily that the Nigeria relay teams currently in the United States of America (USA) seeking qualification for the Tokyo Olympics relay events failed to register for the Mount San Anthonio (Mt Sac) Relays meet in California. The newspaper also reported that […]
Sports

EPL: Bowen double helps Hammers to first win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester stun Man city, Newcastle draw Spurs Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season against a disappointing Wolves side. The result lifts the Hammers from 18th up to 10th in the table, with Wolves dropping down to 16th. It was no more than the hosts deserved, […]
Sports

Sanusi hails victorious Nigerian stars

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, has sent messages of congratulation to all Nigerian stars that won different trophy for their various clubs at the weekend. On Saturday, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, helped Leicester City to win their first English FA Cup in history after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica