Jigawa directs opening of schools as state records zero COVID-19 case in 16 days

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, yesterday directed the opening of schools in the state following the success achieved in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. ReportsfromJigawaState said the state had not recorded a single case of COVID-19 in the state for 16 days.

 

The governor also directed all civil servants irrespective of their levels to return to their duty posts effective from today, August 4, as it was now safe to work in their various offices. Similarly, the governor directed the immediate resumption of 40 schools to allow final year students prepare for their examinations.

 

The governor gave the directive while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Dutse, the state capital. He recalled that; “We have piloted the return of civil servants from Grade Levels 12 and above to work some weeks back. Since then things have been calm and civil servants have followed the COVID-19 protocols”, he stated.

 

“Consequently, all civil servants of all grades are directed to return to work from tomorrow, 4th of August’, however, all must obey the COVID-19 protocols, including the use of facemasks, social distancing as well as personal hygiene.

 

Similarly, the governor directed the reopening of schools for final year students, however, “only 40 schools will reopen as others will follow the lead if the pilot process becomes evidently safe for the children.”

 

He said the decision followed the continued successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19 across the state. Governor Badaru explained that for the past 16 days the state had not recorded a single case and even the only case on admission was tested negative and had since been discharged.

