Jigawa Guber: APC remains party to beat, says Abdulmalik

The Chief Executive Officer of Emeralds Green- Label Insurance Brokers, Mallam Mikhail Abdulmalik, has said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi will win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Abdulmalik said many factors were working in favour of Namadi. He said he had known Namadi for over 20 years and that given what he knew about the chartered accountant turned politician, he may have been divinely prepared for the position he’s now contesting for in the state. Abdulmalik noted that the APC governorship candidate was a disciplined and thorough- bred financial expert whose wealth of experience in both private and public service would add enormous value to good governance. “And this is evident in the various positions he has occupied in the State from the Commissioner of Finance to Deputy Governor,” he said. He explained that Namadi is an acknowledged humble man flushed with a deep fear of God and he’s widely interacted indiscriminately. He added that the governorship hopeful parades impeccable academic credentials matched with morals, humility, thoroughness and sound leadership capacity.

