Jigawa Guber: APC remains party to beat, says Abdulmalik

The Chief Executive Officer of Emeralds Green- Label Insurance Brokers, Mallam Mikhail Abdulmalik, has said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi will win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Abdulmalik said many factors were working in favour of Namadi. He said he had known Namadi for over 20 years and that given what he knew about the chartered accountant turned politician, he may have been divinely prepared for the position he’s now contesting for in the state. Abdulmalik noted that the APC governorship candidate was a disciplined and thorough- bred financial expert whose wealth of experience in both private and public service would add enormous value to good governance. “And this is evident in the various positions he has occupied in the State from the Commissioner of Finance to Deputy Governor,” he said. He explained that Namadi is an acknowledged humble man flushed with a deep fear of God and he’s widely interacted indiscriminately. He added that the governorship hopeful parades impeccable academic credentials matched with morals, humility, thoroughness and sound leadership capacity.

News

ENERGY: Stiff Regulation Reason For Nigeria’s Dysfunctional Power Sector – Accord’s Professor Imumolen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s youngest presidential candidate and candidate of Accord for the 2023 election, Prof Christopher Imumolen has lamented over the current status of power in Nigeria and has proffered modules for the development of the sector. Professor Imumolen during a recent media chat in Abuja stated that the power sector has to be opened to local […]
News

Myanmar military court jails Suu Kyi for corruption

Posted on Author Reporter

  A court in military-ruled Myanmar has found former leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi guilty of corruption, the latest verdict in a series of secret trials. Ms Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since February 2021 when a military coup ousted her elected government. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate has been charged with a raft […]
News

New Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on strike in defaulting states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…plans to picket CAC, issue 14 ultimatum to Turkish Airlines, others The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on strike in all states in the federation where the Minimum Wage of N30,000 was yet to be implemented. A communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting signed by President […]

