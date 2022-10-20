News

Jigawa, Kwara, Niger get new Police commissioners

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to take charge of Jigawa, Kwara and Niger states’ commands. This was as the police chief also deployed two newly-promoted Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs) to take charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and the Department of Operations respectively.

A statement Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors- General of Police – DIG Bello A. Sadiq and DIG Dandaura Mustapha, to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations respectively.

“This is coming on the heels of the recent promotion of the DIGs, upon recommendation of the IGP, by the Police Service Commission, and the retirement of the former DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi.” The new CPs, according to the FPRO, are: Odama Paul Ojeka, Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, and Effiom Emmanuel Ekot for Kwara, Niger and Jigawa states respectively. Adejobi said the posting is with immediate effect.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 lockdown breach: Police to fine British PM, Chancellor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a COVID-19 lockdown. The prime minister confirmed he had paid the fine for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, reports the BBC. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been […]
News

Group praises Buhari, Service Chiefs for return of peace to north-east, peaceful Christmas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The NorthEast Peace Ambassadors (NEPA) says President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s service chiefs deserve credit for the return of peace and another Christmas celebration free from attacks in the region.  The group gave the commendation at a press conference on Tuesday in Modu Ganari, Maiduguri, Borno State.  In a statement co-signed by Alhaji Sadiq Bulama […]
News

FCC: Advocacy group drags Chairman to court over violation of Commission’s rules

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

There is no respite yet for the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mueeba Farida Dankaka, as an advocacy group, Lygel Youths and Leadership Initiatives has dragged her to the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged violations of the enabling laws guiding the Commission. Also joined in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/530/2 were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica