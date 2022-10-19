News

Jigawa, Kwara, Niger states get new Police Commissioners

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…as new DIGs assigned offices

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to take charge of Jigawa, Kwara and Niger states’ commands.

This was as the police chief also deployed two newly-promoted Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) to take charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and the Department of Operations respectively.

A statement Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police – DIG Bello A. Sadiq and DIG Dandaura Mustapha, to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations respectively.

“This is coming on the heels of the recent promotion of the DIGs, upon recommendation of the IGP, by the Police Service Commission, and the retirement of the former DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi.”

 

Our Reporters

