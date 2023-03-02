Metro & Crime

Jigawa pays N9.5bn to 13,327 retirees

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board disbursed N9.547 billion to 13,237 retirees in 2022. The Executive Secretary of the board, Kamilu Aliyu-Musa confirmed the development in Dutse yesterday.

 

He said the amount represents comprehensive payment of entitlements such as retirement and death benefits, pension, refund of eight per cent contribution and monthly pension.

 

According to Aliyu-Musa, the payment covered retirees of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs). He said that 571 pensioners from the state government received retirement benefits amounting to N1.4 billion, while 371 others from local governments got N444 million while 441 retirees from LEAs received N1.04 billion.

 

The Secretary said that under death benefit, 107 beneficiaries from state received N312.38 million, 98 deceased from local government received N194,641 million and 81 others from LEAs received N244,411 million. Aliyu-Musa said: “Under death pension balance, 43 beneficiaries from state received N48,131,401.61; while 41 from local government received N29,885,879.60 and 37 others from LEAs received N29,049,075.85.

 

“Under refund of eight per cent contribution, three beneficiaries from state received N841,710.58; one from local government received N149,578.75 and two others from LEAs received N132,541.91.

 

“Within the period under review, 724 beneficiaries from the state received N4,791,273,954.39 including their monthly pensions, while 457 beneficiaries from local government received N1,495,094,504.34 and 561 beneficiaries from LEAs received N3,260,879,135.75”. He reiterated commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of workers and retirees to enhance effective service delivery.

