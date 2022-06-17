Jigawa PDP guber candidate, congratulates Gov OKowa

… Says his wealth of experience is of immeasurable value to the PDP

The Jigawa state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 2023 governorship candidate, Alh. Mustapha Sule Lamido (Santuraki) has congratulated the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi OKowa on his emergence as running mate to His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Santuraki made this known when he joined party faithfuls and supporters in congratulating Mr OKowa after he was announced to pair the Atiku’s 2023 Presidential ticket.

“The choice of Mr OKowa as Atiku’s running mate is of great advantage to the PDP in the 2023 general and beyond.

“As a thoroughbred politician, his wealth of experience is of immeasurable value to the party.

Santuraki further urged Nigerians and all party supporters to rally round the PDP in 2023 to get Nigeria out of its present woebegone.

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has after painstaking consultations and considerations, picked Mr OKowa who is wrapping up his second term as the governor of Delta state as his running mate.

