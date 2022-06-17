News

Jigawa PDP guber candidate, congratulates Gov OKowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… Says his wealth of experience is of immeasurable value to the PDP

The Jigawa state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 2023 governorship candidate, Alh. Mustapha Sule Lamido (Santuraki) has congratulated the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi OKowa on his emergence as running mate to His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Santuraki made this known when he joined party faithfuls and supporters in congratulating Mr OKowa after he was announced to pair the Atiku’s 2023 Presidential ticket.

“The choice of Mr OKowa as Atiku’s running mate is of great advantage to the PDP in the 2023 general and beyond.

“As a thoroughbred politician, his wealth of experience is of immeasurable value to the party.

Santuraki further urged Nigerians and all party supporters to rally round the PDP in 2023 to get Nigeria out of its present woebegone.

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has after painstaking consultations and considerations, picked Mr OKowa who is wrapping up his second term as the governor of Delta state as his running mate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

15,000 youths, women benefit from Ogun empowerment programme

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

No fewer than 15,000 youths and women have benefited from Ogun State government empowerment skill services, micro credit schemes and vocational skill acquisition programmes. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Funmilayo Efuwape, said this during the graduation/matriculation of Batch A and B of the 2021/2022 set of trainees of the Women Development Centre, […]
News

Fidelity Bank restates support for Nigeria’s SMEs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

In the wake of the disruption of activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fidelity Bank, one of the top lenders in the country, has pledged its continued support for the sector. The bank made the disclosure recently at the 13th edition of the Annual Banking and Finance Conference […]
News

Women Affairs deserve special attention – Tyoden

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, has emphasised on the need for special attention to be given to the Women Affairs Ministry. Tyoden disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, in Abuja yesterday. The deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica