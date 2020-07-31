News

Jigawa ranks worst in maternal mortality rate

Even as Nigeria is ranked one of the nations having the worst mortality rates in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of the total global percentage, Jigawa State has been adjudged the worst state in the country with high mortality rate. According to a new survey by Women Integrated Services for Health (WISH), Jigawa State had 1,012 per 100,000 live births mortality rate. Speaking during WISH National Sustainability Lead Media Briefing on Imperatives of Increased in Public Financing for Family Planning amidst COVID- 19, Coordinator of the programme, Dr Michael Olawuyi, said there was the need for concerted efforts in tackling maternal mortality rates in Jigawa and other states of the federation.

Olawuyi said: “Nigeria today has an average total fertility rate of 5.3 per woman and a state like Jigawa has a total fertility rate of 8.5, meaning that women give birth to an average of 8.5 per cent children in the state. He said family planning, if properly put into use in a state like Jigawa, can prevent unwanted pregnancy, thus obviating unsafe abortions and high fertility rates, this way the maternal death could be reduced. The coordinator noted that family planning can save costs associated with maternal and child care such as antenatal care delivery, post-natal care and immunisation against childhood diseases.

