Jigawa Rep dies in Abuja

Philip Nyam, Abuja

 

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila (APC, Jigawa) has died in Abuja on Thursday.

Kila, who until his death represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State, died at the National Hospital, Abuja after a battle with ‘severe malaria’.

Aged 65, Kila, a former Customs officer, was first elected to the House in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who confirmed the death in Abuja, said Kila was admitted two weeks ago at the National Hospital, Abuja for ‘severe malaria’.

He said: “It later degenerated into acute shortage of oxygen in his blood stream.

“He tested negative to COVID-19 about three times and till he gave off this afternoon, he was confirmed not COVID-19 infected. My self and the Speaker are still at the National Hospital.”

The Majority Leader disclosed that: “We have secured the release of his remains and completed arrangements for an Airforce Aircraft to convey his body to Kano for Islamic funeral.”

