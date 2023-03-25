Jigawa: Solar Batteries Thieves Arrested

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested suspects alleged to have stolen street light solar batteries in Jigawa State.

The NSCDC spokesman, Adamu Shehu made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in the state capital.

He said the suspects were arrested at 2 am in Gujungu town on a suspected theft case and conspiracy contrary to sections 286 and 96, punishable under sections 96 and 97.

Shehu accused the trio of Umar Adam Abdullahi, Kabiru M. Musa, and Shafi’u Hamza of stealing solar streetlight batteries along Hadejia Road, Gujungu town installed by the Jigawa State Ministry of Works which were meant to light up the town and provide security.

According to Shehu, he said the suspects were caught red-handed while committing the crime.

According to him: “They were arrested in possession of two Roy 12V/150Ah solar batteries and a charge controller which was neatly removed from the streetlight trunk, valued at N320,000.”

He said the investigation revealed that out of a total of 130 solar street lights along the major roads in the town, 23 have their batteries stolen.

He affirmed that the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged in court after investigations are concluded.

