Jigawa’s Lala eyes Rangers’ scalp

Jigawa Golden Stars forward, Abdullahi Musa Lala has said the team’s target in the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign was to finish in the top four.

The Dutse-based outfit won their first league game against Sunshine Stars by 1-0 but lost their second game against Dakkada FC 2-1 last Sunday in Uyo to stand seventh on the log. Yet Lala said the team has all it takes to compete among the big clubs in the NPFL, stressing he and his colleagues are poised to secure a continental ticket.

“My expectations this season is to be in the top four; so that we can be among the clubs that will play in the CAF competitions next season,” Lala said.

The former YSFON product has in the meantime; set his sights on registering his name on the scorer’s sheet when Jigawa play host to Rangers International on Matchday Three on Sunday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna. “We just want to take that points and I hope to be one of the goal scorers for my team by God’s grace,” he affirmed.

The season resumed a fortnight ago after a nine-month break due to COVID-19 but the 2012 Nigeria national League (NNL) highest goal scorer said the NPFL has not been the same without fans.

The Kaduna-born star started his top flight football career at Katsina United in the 2017/18 season after helping the team gain promotion to the elite division in the 2016/2017 season.

