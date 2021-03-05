Jigawa’s Rep dies at 65

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila (APC, Jigawa), yesterday died in Abuja. Kila (65), who represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, during a battle with ‘severe malaria’.

The lawmaker, a former Customs officer, was first elected to the House in 2015 and reelected in 2019. The Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who confirmed the legislator’s death in Abuja, said Kila was admitted two weeks ago at the National Hospital, Abuja for ‘severe malaria’.

He said: “It later degenerated into acute shortage of oxygen in his bloodstream. “He tested negative for COVID- 19 about three times and till he gave up this afternoon, he was confirmed not COVID-19 infected. The speaker and I are still at the National Hospital. “We have secured the release of his remains and completed arrangements for an Air Force aircraft to convey his body to Kano for an Islamic funeral.”

