Metro & Crime

Jigawa’s Rep dies at 65

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila (APC, Jigawa), yesterday died in Abuja. Kila (65), who represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, during a battle with ‘severe malaria’.

The lawmaker, a former Customs officer, was first elected to the House in 2015 and reelected in 2019. The Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who confirmed the legislator’s death in Abuja, said Kila was admitted two weeks ago at the National Hospital, Abuja for ‘severe malaria’.

He said: “It later degenerated into acute shortage of oxygen in his bloodstream. “He tested negative for COVID- 19 about three times and till he gave up this afternoon, he was confirmed not COVID-19 infected. The speaker and I are still at the National Hospital. “We have secured the release of his remains and completed arrangements for an Air Force aircraft to convey his body to Kano for an Islamic funeral.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NBA urges AG to release Lagos #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Reporter

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos State branch, has called on the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) to release innocent citizens arrested during the #EndSARS protests. The association made the call in a letter signed by the branch Chairman, Mr Yemi Akangbe and Chairman, NBA Lagos Human Rights Committee, Mr […]
Metro & Crime

51,514 graduates apply for Lagos Internship programme

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sanwo-Olu flags-off initiative to tackle unemployment Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government Tuesday said that no fewer than 51,514 graduates applied for its Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), an programme to tackle unemployment in the state. This was even as the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would continue to create […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Panel admits video clip in kidnap suspect’s death

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings has admitted a video clip where a suspected kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor aka Dracula, allegedly owned up to his crime but died in police custody. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Christiana Ogisi (rtd), admitted it in evidence and marked it exhibit DW3 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica