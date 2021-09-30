Metro & Crime

Jihad: MASSOB raises the alarm, calls for vigilance in South East

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

The Senior Special Assistant to the founder of the Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Raph Uwazurike on media and publicity, Elder Chris Mocha, has called on the people of the former Eastern region to remain vigilant and resolute to resist moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC), controlled Federal to allow insurgency overrun the country.

The movement expressed worry that the Ndigbo are likely to be the worst hit in the event of the alleged plans to Islamize Nigeria, because they are the major victims of the present Sharia laws being imposed in some states in Northern Nigeria. The group recalled that before now, some Northern Muslim leaders had been pushing for the transformation of Nigeria into an Islamic system of governance through membership of OIC, saying the first daring indication being in 1986, when Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida as president, unilaterally registered the country in the Organization of Islamic countries (OIC).

According to him, the OIC is an organisation that does not hide its ambition to islamize not only its member states including Nigeria, but the whole world, urging the people of former Eastern region to resist the Islamic way of administration because the policy portends danger to “our people’s, lives, culture, tradition and religion.

It noted that the second daring indication to islamise the country was the refusal by the Presidency to come out clean to name and shame the six Nigerians who were listed by the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorist organisations in the country, adding that the President is not sincere in the fight against terrorism as claimed. MASOB, it would be recalled had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting and sponsoring Boko Haram activities in Nigeria. The group said it sounds right that the government of United Arab Emirates had mentioned six Nigerians behind the killings and destruction in Nigeria and heaven has not fall

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos to create export opportunities for producers, plans e-commerce

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Agricultural produce is to receive a boost in Lagos as the state government Sunday said that an e-commerce platform for agriculture producers in the state to produce farm produce in hygienic condition for export purposes is underway. With this, the state government said that agricultural products in the state would have the opportunities to not […]
Metro & Crime

Father, mother, three children abducted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Armed men have kidnapped a man, Mr. Ibrahim Olusa, his wife and their three children in Ondo State while returning to their base after the Easter celebration.   Olusa, a native of Ajowa- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped along with his family members at gunpoint on their […]
Metro & Crime

NAPTIP rescues 104 victims of human trafficking, arrests eight suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

METRO (pix: Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed) NAPTIP rescues 104 victims of human trafficking, arrests eight suspects Juliana Francis Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested eight suspects for human trafficking and rescued 104 victims. This was disclosed by the Director General of the Agency, Senator Basheer Garba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica