Jihad: MASSOB raises the alarm, calls for vigilance in South East

The Senior Special Assistant to the founder of the Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Raph Uwazurike on media and publicity, Elder Chris Mocha, has called on the people of the former Eastern region to remain vigilant and resolute to resist moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC), controlled Federal to allow insurgency overrun the country.

The movement expressed worry that the Ndigbo are likely to be the worst hit in the event of the alleged plans to Islamize Nigeria, because they are the major victims of the present Sharia laws being imposed in some states in Northern Nigeria. The group recalled that before now, some Northern Muslim leaders had been pushing for the transformation of Nigeria into an Islamic system of governance through membership of OIC, saying the first daring indication being in 1986, when Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida as president, unilaterally registered the country in the Organization of Islamic countries (OIC).

According to him, the OIC is an organisation that does not hide its ambition to islamize not only its member states including Nigeria, but the whole world, urging the people of former Eastern region to resist the Islamic way of administration because the policy portends danger to “our people’s, lives, culture, tradition and religion.

It noted that the second daring indication to islamise the country was the refusal by the Presidency to come out clean to name and shame the six Nigerians who were listed by the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorist organisations in the country, adding that the President is not sincere in the fight against terrorism as claimed. MASOB, it would be recalled had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting and sponsoring Boko Haram activities in Nigeria. The group said it sounds right that the government of United Arab Emirates had mentioned six Nigerians behind the killings and destruction in Nigeria and heaven has not fall

Like this: Like Loading...