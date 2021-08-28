Arts & Entertainments

Jim Iyke advocates against online bullying in new movie, Bad Comments

Internet trolls have kept the social media abuzz over the years, sparing no one, not even Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, who always has the perfect clapback for them. Internet trolling is something many have experienced at some point and it is the premise upon which Iyke premiered his latest movie, Bad Comments, at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas over the weekend. Bad Comments is Iyke’s latest and debut movie production that addresses the impact of cyberbullying. He said whether we have been victims of online trolling or have witnessed people become victims, it is clear that the internet has encouraged an appetite for trolling. Through the star-studded movie, the actor disclosed that he is creating awareness about the dark world of cyberbullying, something he has experienced firsthand.

The movie premiered at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas with an elaborate red carpet event on Sunday. The best of old and new Nollywood were present to show support toward Jim Iyke’s incredible effort and to advocate against cyberbullying. On the beautifully decorated red carpet were Uche Jumbo, Ini Edo, Jidekene Achifusi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Phyno. Others were the cast members; Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, director Moses Inwang, and many more. Speaking about the movie, Iyke said: “It’s a conversation that I think is lagging behind in our society and we did extensive research before putting out this movie.

‘‘The social media space isn’t being utilised positively and this is tragic. Social Media is supposed to be a space where people can find their dreams and shortcuts to exhibit what they really are. ‘‘It’s become cool to project cruelty and hatred online and Bad comments speak to this, we hope to show some of the perils of social media, we worked hard on a powerful production which has something for everyone.”

There were indeed several noteworthy outfits and moments on the red carpet, however, Jim Iyke’s grand entrance stole the show! The superstar actor, who is famous for his show-stopping acts, arrived at the venue with a motorcycle escort whilst he sat in a Rolls Royce. After the movie, attendees of the premiere had a lot of positive reviews to give. Bad Comments was officially released in cinemas yesterday.

