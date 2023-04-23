Jim Iyke Claps Back At A Troll For Body Shaming His Feet

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, better known as Jim Iyke has clapped back at a troll who body-shamed his feet.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared several cool photos of himself with his feet in glare view.

A jobless troll, who zoomed in on one of the photos, noted how unattractive his feet are.

Taking to his comment section, he told Jim Iyke to avoid showing off his feet for now until he can do something about it.

The troll “I beg do something with ur feet…they are not for show off for now…till u do something to them…na”.

In reaction to the troll’s comments, Jim Iyke body shamed him too as he pointed out how his face is unattractive

He said “Pls do something about your face. No eyes deserve the eyesore. I know your mirror warns u daily but people like you are in constant denial. These contorted features will never be easy on the eyes.

“I cringe to begin to think what the body will look like. Make peace with the fact you need to remove yourself from public spaces