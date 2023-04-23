Arts & Entertainments

Jim Iyke Claps Back At A Troll For Body Shaming His Feet

Posted on Author Pandora Peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, better known as Jim Iyke has clapped back at a troll who body-shamed his feet.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared several cool photos of himself with his feet in glare view.

A jobless troll, who zoomed in on one of the photos, noted how unattractive his feet are.

Taking to his comment section, he told Jim Iyke to avoid showing off his feet for now until he can do something about it.

The troll “I beg do something with ur feet…they are not for show off for now…till u do something to them…na”.

In reaction to the troll’s comments, Jim Iyke body shamed him too as he pointed out how his face is unattractive

He said “Pls do something about your face. No eyes deserve the eyesore. I know your mirror warns u daily but people like you are in constant denial. These contorted features will never be easy on the eyes.

“I cringe to begin to think what the body will look like. Make peace with the fact you need to remove yourself from public spaces

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

thoughtful things to do for your love on Valentine’s Day

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and most times, it is not usually that easy deciding on what to do for the love of your life, especially if you’re on a budget. Also, you’ll agree that getting the usual boxers, shirts, cakes and chocolate have become all too predictable. We’ll advise that you spice things […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, share relationship tips with fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, says, men who marry soon after ending long-term relationships are making the wrong decision. Olayode expressed her thoughts in a lengthy Instagram message, in which she expressed her frustration with how some people handle breakups and the pain it causes their loved ones. She further stated that ending a relationship without […]
Arts & Entertainments

As a child, I was stubborn, wreaked havoc –Omorogbe

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Efe Omorogbe has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry over the past two decades. Mostly popular for managing Nigeria’s foremost superstar, 2baba, Omorogbe’s work in the industry has cut across different facets, including media, A&R, songwriting, event production and filmmaking. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the Warri, Delta State-born manager […]

Leave a Comment