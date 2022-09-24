Jim Iyke conferred with chieftaincy title

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Jim Iyke, stormed Ghana with his friends as HRH Dr Ambassador. Chukwudi J Ihenetu, Ezi Ndigbo Ghana, conferred him with a chieftaincy title; Ohadike 1 of Ndigbo, on the occasion of the 10th Yam Festival that was held recently in Accra. Jim Iyke’s dedication to the Igbo tribe over the years has earned him honour and dignity and in recognition of his enormous contributions and charity work for his people.

He appreciated the Igbo community in Ghana for the support rendered to him. Jim Iyke joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles. In 2018, several Nigerian celebrities including music star, D’banj and reality TV star, Teddy A, were conferred with chieftaincy titles. Teddy A was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. While D’banj was conferred with the title of Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State.

