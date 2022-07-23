Jim Iyke unveiled as M.Gurush ambassador, spokesman

Nollywood actor and producer, Jim Iyke, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador and spokesman of M.Gurush, a foremost South Sudan owned money transfer platform headquartered in Dubai. Insider revealed that the deal is projected to be around $200, 000 yearly Joseph Arinaitwe, managing director of M.GURUSH, disclosed that a mutual friend brokered a meeting between Jim Iyke and the Chairman of Trinity Energy group; South Sudan foremost business mogul, Mr. Akol E Ayii in Dubai for an entirely different business deals.

Ayii, who doubles as Chairman of M.GURUSH was so impressed by Jim Iyke’s business pitch and personality that he not only acceded to the pitch to partner with Lofty Media which is co- owned by the serial entrepreneur actor but proposed to have him come on board his entity as a spokesman. The entity will also collaborate with Jim on his oncoming project; the much anticipated sequel to his blockbuster movie ‘Bad Comments’ that was acquired by Amazon a couple of months ago.

