Arts & Entertainments

Jim Iyke’s The Gift In the Odds: Walking Through Wall s debuts

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nollywood veteran, Jim Iyke, is adding yet another new title to his ever growing list of talents. This comes shortly after his debut production movie, Bad Comments, was released last year. Jim Iyke’s first volume from his series of books – The Gift in The Odds: Walking through Walls- was launched on Tuesday this week.

The inspiration for the book came while he was secluded in the South of France with his son at the beginning of the pandemic of 2020. In this book, he talks about grief, anxiety, depression and all the emotions we all experienced at the height of uncertainty.

It’s a side of Jim Iyke that is unknown to the world. Walking Through Walls is the first volume of a 15 part series on self empowerment that Jim Iyke wrote during the 2020 lockdown in France. He had been visiting Disneyland Paris with his son and ended up being stuck there at the beginning of the pandemic. Afterwards, he was forced to head to the South of France, where he stayed for six months. By the second month of the quarantine, isolation had taken a toll on his mental health but he channeled his distress into writing book, as he had always toyed with the idea.

This first volume touches on: ‘How to harness your gift and make it work for you in any circumstance.’ It highlights Jim Iyke’s wealth of experience, his unconventional ideologies and unorthodox approach to life. One of the ideologies he explains in the book is the lack of belief that one’s family can be vital on the way to defying the odds. Instead, he believes that help will most likely come from unexpected strangers, like it did for him while he was on the verge of breaking into the Nollywood industry. While talking about the book, Jim Iyke disclosed that the premise of it is: “How to understand that every time you experience difficulty in your life or every time you come to a wall, the universe is telling you that God is preparing you for the next level.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show. The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that the upcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract, reports The Associated Press. “You may […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead. It was gathered that he slumped and died on Tuesday evening. The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his death. “Yes, Ernest Asuzu is dead. I am trying to reach his wife to get the full details. I will get back to you.” […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Friends’ actor, James Michael Tyler, dies aged 59

Posted on Author Reporter

  US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59. “Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” a statement from his manager said. “If you met him once you made a friend for life,” it added. “[He] is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica