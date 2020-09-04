News

Jimoh Aliu unveils plans to reposition film industry

Renowned actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu has said that he has mapped out strategies to reposition film industry with a view to promoting dwindled African culture and tradition following negligence and negative impact of western civilization. Aliu, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday at a press briefing held in his residence in Ado- Ekiti said entertainment was one of the viable sectors globally with film industry having impact on the nation’s economy.

While seeking cooperation of major stakeholders toward the success of his vision, Aliu said the development would enable the state to witness “an influx of creative entrepreneurs, movie makers, actors and other supportive movie technicians.”
Aliu said: “It is unfortunate that while the entire world is reaping the gains of creativity, Ekiti State Theatre Practitioners are yet to find their feet despite the visible commitment of the current administration towards the development of the creative sector .

