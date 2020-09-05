News

Jimoh: Bill for Lagos’ special status still on course in NASS

Posted on

A member, House of Representatives, Jide Jimoh, has said that the issue of special status for Lagos State is still being pushed by lawmakers from the state, stating that the state deserves a special status. Jimoh, who represents Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference on his scorecard in the chamber in the last one year.

The bill, if passed into law, will ensure that Lagos is legally entitled to one per cent of the total revenue generated by the government Jimoh said: “That issue (special status) is being reviewed and we have taken it up. It has gone through the first reading sponsored by Jimi Benson and others.” This is just as the lawmaker canvassed that merit should be the yardstick to select the next president for the country after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking on the controversial Water Resources Bill, the lawmaker said he would still oppose the bill if brought back on the floor of the National Assembly as he formerly did during the 8th Assembly. Jimoh, who served as a member of Committee on Water Resources in the 8th Assembly and also a member currently in the 9th Assembly, while noting that the contentious bill contained some good clauses, however, said the clauses that people would oppose were those that would take the power of local government and that of states to the Federal Government. He declared his opposition, saying power should be devolved to the grassroots and not to the centre.

He said: “Well, I want to tell you this, in the 8th Assembly, I was a member of House Committee on Water Resources, I am happy I have been added again in this 9th Assembly. “In the 8th Assembly, when that Bill came up, I stood up and opposed it vehemently, and said that the issue of water is domestic, it has to go to the grassroots.”

