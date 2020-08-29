Jimoh Ibrahim joins APC, vows to deal with PDP

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the camp of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, received a major boost yesterday, with business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), decamping from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Following his move after he was received into the APC fold by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, Ibrahim said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was dead without him.

Adetimehin, who handed Ibrahim over to Akeredolu at an event attended by the former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who was also an erstwhile chairman of the PDP, said even if the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), expends all the resources at his disposal on the election, he would still lose to Akeredolu. He said: “I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state.

I know how I revived the party and I am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP. “I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party. I will poison the party to death again.”

