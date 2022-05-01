Business

JiREH Technologies visits ZKTeco Experience Centre, set to partner

In a bid to foster positive collaboration in providing cutting-edge technologies for her customers, JiREH Technologies was a guest at the unveiling of the ZKTeco Experience Centre at the heart of the ICT Hub in Port Harcourt, River State recently.

 

ZKTeco is a globally renowned enterprise with biometric verifications as its core techniques, which dedicates itself to the three industries including Biometric Verification Core Technique Empowerment, Smart Entrance & Exit Person + Car + Object Software Platform Empowerment, and ZKTeco+ Smart Office Cloud Platform Empowerment, and providing total services to the users of global public services, enterprise-level users and personal users.

 

Speaking at the event, the West Africa Business Development Manager for Zkteco, Mr. Yusuf Jubril affirmed the company’s vision of providing reliable technology and support for her customers and distributors in the region. Sales Manager for JiREH Technologies, Mr. Tony Waribo, commended the ZKTeco team for the drive and initiative while reiterating Jirehs commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship with their organisation.

 

Also speaking at the event, Quality & Compliance Manager at Jireh Technologies, Mr. Daniel Wigwe, emphasized company’s commitment to engaging reliable technical and sales agreements with local and foreign industry players for effective deliverables to our customers.

He said, ZKTeco is a reliable industry player, and we are glad to associate with their brand.” Jireh Technologies’ goal is to build a worldclass technologically based organisation that delivers quality and cost-effective Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions and services to our valued customers.

 

