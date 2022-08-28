JiREH unveils security solution for ICT, cybersecurity

A world-class technologically-based organization, JiREH technologies limited has announced the unveiling of JiREH enterprise security solutions.

The organisation is focused on delivering quality and cost-effective Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions and services to its valued customers. It also offers a wide range of ICT solutions/ services portfolio to private and corporate organisations within and outside Nigeria.

A statement by the firm explained that the solution is designed to manage the ICT and cybersecurity needs of SMEs and enterprise businesses. During unveiling of the solution, Olayide Olawuwo expressed delight about the solutions and informed that it is cost-effective and seamless.

“Our dream is to make every JIREH customer go home every day or leave every business engagement with peace in their heart. This we have sustained over the years with our uniquely crafted solutions/services,” Olawuwo said.

Olawuwo emphasised that the solution is a vital tool to eradicate losses due to cyberattacks and data loss. He said: “The organisation is passionately committed to be in the forefront of technology within the local context to keep providing technology-enabled business solutions to improve customers’ businesses and the larger society.”

The firm partners with top security vendors to offer cutting-edge security solutions and services to enterprises that span across endpoint security and antivirus solutions, security of critical business applications, firewall and UTM solutions, content and context filtering solutions, data loss prevention and encryption solutions.

