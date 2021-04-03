JKA reveals acting technique he adopted in ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel

‘Living In Bondage Breaking Free’ actor, Jidekene Achufusi, has shared the dangerous but efficient acting technique he adopted for a scene in the 2019 blockbuster sequel. In an Instagram post, Achufusi revealed that he got his co-star Shawn Faqua to kick him in the groin for a scene in the film.

“Swipe to see the Technique I used in acting out the popular scene in LIB…Tobe (@shawnfaqua) kicked me in the Gonads to inspire me”. Swanky JKA wrote. Swanky is one of the new generation actors who is noted for his unconventional acting techniques and identified as an adherent of method acting. While it’s unclear if the award-winning actor was joking about this acting technique, in this case Saturday Telegraph can confirm that on the work front, Swanky is back on set filming Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan’s comedy heist film, ‘Dwindle!’. In the forthcoming comedy, he plays co-lead alongside Instagram comedian Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry.

