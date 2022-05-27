JNI To FG: Act, we’ve had enough of killings

The Jama’atu Nasil Islam (JNI) said Nigerians have had enough of the killings across the country by criminals parading as unknown gunmen. The Islamic body therefore called on the Federal Government to act swiftly and bring the situation under control. A statement by the group, signed by Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, condemned what it described as the ” barbaric and unprovoked” killing of one Harira Jibrin, a pregnant woman with four of her children in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

JNI said: “We have had enough, so it should be left for what it is enough! Moreover, as we have always stated, governments should be seen as swiftly acting on security related issues. “It is its primary constitutional responsibility to protect, secure and provide welfare to citizens, as enunciated on the second schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).” JNI also said it has observed with dismal the orchestrated atrocities dished out to many innocent Nigerians, saying: “The JNI feels that it was high time the governments acted lest things get out of hand.” The organisation commiserated with the families of the victims of serial killings and abductions in Nigeria and implored the federal government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives.

JNI said: “Government must spare no efforts to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals and constitute a joint task force to specially attend to the rising tide of killings in South-Eastern Nigeria. “Governments at all levels should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on security related matters and the South- Eastern states’ governments and governors, as well as community leaders should be seen and heard condemning and assuaging fears and tension within their respective states and communities (as the case may be) as silence would not be golden, in so unfortunate a situation.”

