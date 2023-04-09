JNI urges Muslims to pray for better country

Jigawa State chapter of Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), has urged Muslims to use the remaining period of the Ramadan to pray for an end to current social and economic hardships in the country. The JNI made the appeal in a statement issued by its Secretary, Malam Muhammad Babangida, yesterday in Dutse. Babangida said all Muslims should commit themselves to sustained prayers in view of the hardship and destitution in the society, including fuel scarcity, shortage of electricity and effect of Naira redesign policy. “All these have serious negative impacts on the welfare of ordinary citizens,” he said, adding that Muslims should particularly use the last 10 days of the Ramadan to seek for Allah’s intervention in the affairs of the country. “Prayer is the sword of the believer, therefore JNI wishes to use the medium to call all Muslim brothers and sisters to use the opportunityof lastdays of fasting period.”
