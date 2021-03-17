News

Job creation: NBS report shows APC claim hoax – PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on escalated 33.3 per cent unemployment rate in the country was a confirmation that the much-orchestrated claims of massive job creation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government was hoax. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the NBS report that no fewer than 21.7 million able bodied Nigerians have lost their jobs andmeansof livelihoodwhile many more have become underemployed under the APC government further showed the despondent situation the administration has brought the country.

It reads: “The risein unemployment from the alarming 27.1 percent in Q2, 2020 to 33.3 percentinQ42020, despitethe bogus claims of the APC administration, confirms that indeed, there is no hope in sight under the Buhari presidency and the APC. “It is clear that the direct cause of the escalating unemploymentistheincompetence as well as the widespread corruption and treasury looting inthe Buhariadministration, where APCleaders are reported to have looted over N15 trillion, which should have been usedtocreatewealth, develop our country and provide jobs for our citizens.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security […]
News

NCDC confirms 176 new coronavirus infections as FCT tops list

Posted on Author Reporter

  After weeks of recording low cases, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with positive samples on Wednesday. Out of 176 new infections confirmed by the Nigeria Centre or Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for September 9, 2020, FCT recorded the most cases with 40 positive samples, followed by Lagos […]
News Top Stories

Ogun builds IDP camps as Oyan dam starts release of water

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Olufemi Adediran

•Lagos asks residents of flood prone areas to relocate   The Ogun State government said it has started building Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps to temporarily relocate residents who may be affected by flooding that may arise from the release of water from the Oyan Dam, even as its Lagos counterpart again warned residents living […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica