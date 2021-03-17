Job creation: NBS report shows APC claim hoax – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on escalated 33.3 per cent unemployment rate in the country was a confirmation that the much-orchestrated claims of massive job creation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government was hoax. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the NBS report that no fewer than 21.7 million able bodied Nigerians have lost their jobs andmeansof livelihoodwhile many more have become underemployed under the APC government further showed the despondent situation the administration has brought the country.

It reads: “The risein unemployment from the alarming 27.1 percent in Q2, 2020 to 33.3 percentinQ42020, despitethe bogus claims of the APC administration, confirms that indeed, there is no hope in sight under the Buhari presidency and the APC. “It is clear that the direct cause of the escalating unemploymentistheincompetence as well as the widespread corruption and treasury looting inthe Buhariadministration, where APCleaders are reported to have looted over N15 trillion, which should have been usedtocreatewealth, develop our country and provide jobs for our citizens.

