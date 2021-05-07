Business

Job creation: NDE trains 26 persons on beautification

Posted on

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, began a three-month training of 26 persons on environment beautification in Ebonyi, as part of its efforts to reduce unemployment in the country. The Acting Director General (DG), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Abubaker Fikpo, said at the opening ceremony in Abakaliki, that the nationwide programme targeted 1,548 persons across the federation. Fikpo, represented by Mr Marcel Igboanude, the Coordinator of NDE in Ebonyi, said the programme, tagged ‘2021 Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS)’, was one of the job creation programmes of the directorate.

“Under this programme, EBTS, NDE will train a total of 1,548 persons nationwide at the rate of two participants per local government area (LGA), he sad. The acting director general said the selected participants would be trained in hard landscaping skills including POP, casting and decoration, floor and wall tiling as well as production. He said they would also be trained in fixing and maintenance of interlocking stones and bricks, krebs, balustrades, suspended ceilings and 3D decorations as well as soft landscaping skills. Fikpo listed the soft landscaping skills to include, designing, raising nurseries, planting and maintenance of grasses, hedges, flowers and trees in parks, gardens, streets, among others. He explained that the EBTS scheme, by design, was an appropriate vehicle to implement strategic policy actions towards improving employability of the youths.

“This programme is free-ofcharge and all participants will be getting a monthly stipend within the period of the training. “I enjoin all participants to count themselves lucky to be among those that were chosen. “NDE will continue to deploy dynamic solutions in addressing the issues of unemployment, not only in Ebonyi, but Nigeria at large,” he stated.

Our Reporters

