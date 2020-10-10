Job creation: NGO launches database for 1m jobs

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Nigerian Youth Database Project, content strategic and Rochas Care is to launch a database for the creation of 1 million jobs per year. According to the Director General of the NGO, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, the initiative is to cue into the 100 million jobs promised by the federal government. The present administration had promised to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty through provision of jobs.

However, Blessing said the provision of job starts from proper statistics of job seekers. Speaking in Abuja, he said the Nigerian Youth Database is to create a database where all those seeking for jobs would be asked to put in their profile. According to him, the NGO with Rochas Care would partner with the Federal Government and private organisations to collate data and provide jobs.

Speaking on the critical call areas, he said, first of all it is not just about the people that are interested in the database, we have six critical call concern areas, which one of it is the deployment of the national youth database.

