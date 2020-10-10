News

Job creation: NGO launches database for 1m jobs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Nigerian Youth Database Project, content strategic and Rochas Care is to launch a database for the creation of 1 million jobs per year. According to the Director General of the NGO, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, the initiative is to cue into the 100 million jobs promised by the federal government. The present administration had promised to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty through provision of jobs.

However, Blessing said the provision of job starts from proper statistics of job seekers. Speaking in Abuja, he said the Nigerian Youth Database is to create a database where all those seeking for jobs would be asked to put in their profile. According to him, the NGO with Rochas Care would partner with the Federal Government and private organisations to collate data and provide jobs.

Speaking on the critical call areas, he said, first of all it is not just about the people that are interested in the database, we have six critical call concern areas, which one of it is the deployment of the national youth database.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Governorship Election: INEC redeploys five RECs, 3 N’Commissioners to Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and three National Commissioners (NCs) to Edo State, ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state. The five RECs, one from each of the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, excluding the South-South zone, are to join the REC in Edo State, […]
News

How we shared N31m teachers’ salaries-Kwara NUT chair, perm sec

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered how the sum of N31m meant for the payment of teachers’ salaries was allegedly diverted by the Chairman of Kwara State Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Salihu Idris Toyin, and the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KSUBEC), […]
News

Zulum Convoy Attack: Coalition Lauds Outcome of Nigerian Army’s Investigation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. urges troops to remain focused  on victory despite political sabotage The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has applauded the Nigerian Army for the prompt probe of an alleged attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State which exonerated troops of any wrongdoing.  Despite the political sabotage, the coalition also advised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: