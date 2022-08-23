Job losses imminent over airlines stuck funds

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has expressed concern about the likely loss of jobs occasioned by the withholding of $464 million airlines’ funds.

In a letter to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, the union disclosed the ugly situation of hundreds of millions of dollars earned by foreign airlines operating in Nigeria, but which they have been unable to repatriate due to Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenges has already done colossal collateral damage to Nigeria’s image.

Aba noted that the union felt obliged to mention the threat to the employment and livelihood of thousands of workers of the foreign airlines should there resort to further significant reductions, or outright shutdown, of operations.

Appealing to the minister to wade into the matter, Aba said being the trade union to which all workers in the foreign airlines belong; they have a huge stake in the imbroglio which without question is much higher than most other stakeholders.

His words: “We must also mention the concomitant losses (not excluding jobs) that would accrue to several service providers who are dependent on, almost entirely, on the foreign airlines – ground handling, inflight catering, logistics, aviation security, etc.

“This, unfortunately, is already visible from the reductions of operations that have come into effect in the past weeks resulting from the impasse. It is important to state that we are very mindful of the current difficulties being experienced by the state with regard to the acute shortage of foreign exchange earnings. We also recognise that there are no straight fixes available.”