Job losses: Nigeria’s oil sector lapping from global experience

Nigeria’s oil industry is not spared of mass sack and gross deployment of staff rocking the global industry as the gale is blowing in ExxonMobil and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). Adeola Yusuf reports

Mass transfer and job losses are looming at the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as the Federal Government strips the agency of key existential role of product price regulation, giving such powers to marketers through free market fundamentals.

The agency, which confirmed this, added that it would no more be releasing guiding price bands for the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol to the oil marketers at filling stations. Rather, petrol price would be determined by the forces of demand and supply and the international cost of crude oil.

The effect

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had declared an end to the existence of some agencies buoyed by the full deregulation of the country’s oil industry. Sylva made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, administrative capital of Nigeria.

The minister specifically mentioned the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Board, (PEF) as agencies that will no longer be in existence.

The two agencies do not operate a transparent system where the number and identities of their staff are made readily available on their websites but, an industry source, in an interview, gave a conservative number of staff and contractors at the PPPRA and PEF as over 17,483.

All these staff will be affected by the gale of sack or redeployment blowing across the industry. The minister particularly noted that it would be an aberration for the two agencies to continue to exist in their present form in a fully deregulated downstream sector.

PEF was established to administer uniform prices of Petroleum products throughout the country by reimbursing a marketer’s transportation differentials for petroleum products movement from depots to their sales outlets.

The PPPRA was equally established in 2003 to, among other responsibilities, monitor and regulate the supply and distribution, and determine the prices of petroleum products in the country.

Modus operandi

The minister of petroleum maintained that the two regulatory agencies would be subsumed under a new agency with different nomenclature. He said: “PEF will no longer exist after the Petroleum Industry Bill even PPPRA will no longer exist. They will be subsumed under what is going to be a new authority. But, I do not want to go into the PIB now.

They will reincarnate in a different form but not exactly in this form but of course, I do not want to preempt the passage of the PIB. It is for the National Assembly. So, there is going to be a role for them. They are not going to be obliterated. But they will be subsumed.”

Sylva assured Nigerians that plans were in the offing to revive the existing refineries to produce at their respective installed refining capacities. He further expressed confidence that the deregulation of fuel prices at retail outlets would encourage investors to the industry as he insisted that the old order of price-fixing was a big disincentive to investment in local refineries.

Like PPPRA, like ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil mulls the sack of 10 per cent of its staff as the firm slips from top United States (US.) firms after 92 years.

The United States (U.S) oil super major with strong footprints in Nigeria, Excon- Mobil Corporation will sack 10 per cent of its workforce as it suffered harsh economic sutuation heightened by COVID-19 and a downgrade from top U.S. firms index for the first time in 92 years.

The downgrade and plan to downsize were buoyed by harsh economic situation heightened by COVID-19 and leading to a sharp drop in oil demand and pricing. The firm, a report by Reuter read, is due to this tough plan, taking away lavish retirement benefits that had career employees staying 30 years on average.

This year’s sharp drop in oil demand and pricing has shredded the firm’s plan to spend at least $30 billion a year through 2025 to revive production and earnings by expanding in oil processing, chemicals and production, and by taking a commanding role in U.S. shale and liquefied natural gas, markets that then looked promising. Instead, the company’s management must prepare Exxon to operate in a world of weaker demand for its oil, gas and plastics.

“The company has been dropped from the Dow Jones index of top U.S. industrial companies after 92 years.

It is exposing up to 10% of U.S. staff to harsh reviews that could push thousands out of the company and is taking away lavish retirement benefits that had career employees staying 30 years on average,” the Reutes report read. Exxon declined to make an executive available for an interview, and a spokesman told Reuters that the details of cost cuts would be disclosed early next year.

Ill-timed bets on rising demand have Exxon Mobil Corp facing a shortfall of about $48 billion through 2021, according to a Reuters tally and Wall Street estimates, a situation that will require the top U.S. oil company to make deep cuts to its staff and projects.

Wall Street investors are even starting to worry about the once-sacrosanct dividend at Exxon, which in the 20th Century became the world’s most valuable company using global scale, relentless expansion and strict financial controls.

Exxon weathered a series of setbacks last decade and under Chief Executive Darren Woods sought to return to past prominence by big bets on U.S. shale oilfields, pipelines and global refining and plastics.

It also bet big on offshore Guyana, where it discovered up to 8 billion barrels of oil, six years of production at its current rate.

From the horse’s mouth

Speaking in Abuja during a briefing at the headquarters penultimate Tuesday, the agency’s Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, stated that hence, the downstream arm of the oil and gas sector had been fully deregulated.

Represented by his General Manager, Administration and Human Resources, Victor Shidok, Saidu noted that the role of the agency would be to ensure that oil marketers do not profiteer, as every petrol dealer was, henceforth, free to source for product and fix their price.

“This, however, must be in accordance with our code of conduct because as a regulator, it is our duty to protect the consumer and operators must abide by our codes,” Saidu stated.

Asides that the agency faces scrapping due to an end to one of its key roles, staff and contractors for the agency are, according to checks by this newspaper, faced with job losses and transfer to the ministry of Petroleum Resources and other agencies as deemed fit.

The state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is the sole importer of petrol as oil marketers are currently not importing petrol due to scarcity of foreign exchange.

The waste on refineries

The Nigerian Government has spent a whopping N10.413 trillion on fuel subsidy between 2006 and 2019, a period of 14 years. The country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who said this at a media briefing in Abuja, country’s administrative capital, maintained that the quantum of fund spent subsidising petroleum products during that period translated to an average of N743.8 billion per annum.

Mohammed, who was joined at the briefing by Sylva, and Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mamman, said the cost of running the fuel subsidy scheme was too high and unsustainable.

According to figures provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the breakdown of the 14-year subsidy regime showed that Nigeria spent the sum of N257 billion in 2006: N272 billion in 2007; N631 billion in 2008; N469 billion in 2009 and N667 billion in 2010. Similarly, the scheme gulped the sum of N2.105 trillion in 2011; N1.355 trillion in 2012; N1.316 trillion in 2013 and N1.217 trillion in 2014.

The cost dramatically dropped to N654 billion in 2015; N144.3 billion in 2017; N730.86 billion in 2018 and N595 billion last year.

However, the data did not provide the figure for 2016 and also gave no explanation for the omission.

Mohammed, who acknowledged the public outcry trailing the recent increase in the pump price of petrol as well as the hike in electricity tariff, said that the Federal Government was not unmindful of the pains associated with these developments at this time and will continue to seek ways to cushion the pains, especially for the most vulnerable Nigerians. “The government is providing cheaper and more efficient fuel in form of auto gas.

Also, government, through the PPPRA, will ensure that marketers do not exploit citizens through arbitrarily hike in pump prices. That is why the PPPRA announced the range of prices that must not be exceeded by marketers,” he said.

Juxtaposing figures

The minister said that in spite of the recent increase in the price of fuel to N162 per litre, petrol prices in Nigeria remain the lowest in the West/Central African sub-regions.

Mohammed claimed that the price of a litre of petrol in Ghana is N332 while the same quantity sells for as high N549 in Senegal.

“Outside the sub-region, petrol sells for N211 per litre in Egypt and N168 per litre in Saudi Arabia. You can now see that even with the removal of subsidy, fuel price in Nigeria remains among the cheapest in Africa,” he said.

Last line

The pandemic has truly affected the global industry and this has necessitated some economic measures to mitigate the effects. However, whatever should be done must be done with human face and in collaboration with the labour unions.

