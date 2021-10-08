Job losses, poor pay remain prevalent

The fact that most Nigerian workers have been the victims of successive administrations’ faulty policy twists, including that of the current leadership, put a blight on the country’s 61th independence celebration. SUNDAY OJEME reports

In the last 61 years of the country’s independence, not much has changed for workers in the country in terms of welfare. Except for some in the private sector like oil and gas and some revenue generating agencies of government, the average Nigerian worker has, over the years, remained the first victim of economic failure.

Patriarch of the labour struggle

The struggle by Nigerian workers to earn reasonable pay and a boost in other aspects of welfare had its root right in the colonial era when the late Michael Imoudu confronted those in authority for improved well-being. With different labour leaders under various associations taking over the baton, successive administrations at the highest level of governance have had reasons to behave so to avoid industrial actions that could disrupt their economic plans. From the days of Hassan Sumonu, Paschal Bafyu, Adams Oshiomhole to Abdulwahid Omar, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) remained one and an ‘indivisible’ entity that was prepared to pull down any administration that took workers’ welfare for granted.

Factionalisation

The unprecedented, however, happened in 2015 towards the current administration’s march to its first independence celebration that year when the NLC broke into faction after its delegate conference in Abuja. Emerging from the disintegration was the United Labour Congress (ULC) being led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, who protested the emergence of Comrade Ayuba Wabba as the winner of the election. Although the once united body appears to be factionalised, the fact remains that in the last three years, both NLC and the ULC have been united in pursuing a single cause – improving workers’ welfare. As a matter of fact, both unions have played major roles in the life of this administration to get a new minimum wage for workers. Specifically, while NLC had recommended N56,500 as the new minimum wage, the ULC also did same, putting its own figure at N96,000. Nigerian workers, especially those in the civil service and some in private employment, have little or no reason to celebrate, considering the fact that their welfare has failed to change positively for a very long time.

Job losses

Apart from failure to pay a new minimum wage across board, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari started on a wrong footing, as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that at least 18,919 people lost their jobs within the first six months of the administration from October 2015 to March 2016. According to the details, although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the Bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector of the federal, state and local governments. This translated to a negative employment generation figure of -4,288. Also, while about 5,726 jobs were created between January and March 2016 in the public sector, the Bureau said about 8,764 jobs were lost during the period, a negative employment generation figure of -3.038 for the period. The Bureau, which reported a sharp decline of 84.1 per cent in total employment against the figure in the last quarter of 2015, said only about 79,469 jobs were generated in the economy in the first three months of 2016, against about 499,521 jobs created during the corresponding period of 2015. The agency said in its quarterly job creation survey in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the figure was 83.1 per cent lower than the 389,605 jobs created in the corresponding period. “This sharp decline in employment generation in the first quarter of 2016 is strongly correlated to the weakening economic output within the period, where the Nigerian economy recorded a negative growth of -0.36 per cent,” the statistics agency said. Currently, 33.3 per cent or 23.2 million of the about 70 million people who should be working in Nigeria are out of work. An acceptable level of unemployment would be from four per cent to six per cent. The country’s underemployment rate – people who work less than 20 hours a week – is also high at 22.8 per cent.

Recession

The situation became more complicated as recession dealt its fangs on all aspects of the economy for over one year, leading to investors – foreign and local – pulling their resources out of the economy, just as several small and medium scale enterprises closed shops. Amid the crisis, the leadership of NLC said the concern of labour union was on how government could create new jobs for young Nigerians who constitute the most affected population by the crisis. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the best way forward was for government to ensure manufacturers continue to access raw materials and produce as most manufacturers found it difficult to survive. “Many of them have closed. They cannot afford the cost of raw materials, because of the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange (FOREX) and the pressure from the free fall of the Naira,” he said. Within the period, however, President Buhari also said his administration was trying very hard to provide jobs for the nation’s youths.

FG’s pledge

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as pledging that his administration would increase its support for agriculture as a mechanism for jobs creation. “Following the uncertainty in the oil market and the huge unemployment situation in the country, we chose to put our fate in agriculture. I am glad that our young people are accepting agriculture instead of waiting for white-collar jobs. They are out there sweating it out in the sun, making a living. Agriculture is the way to go, even when we are realising this almost belatedly,” Buhari said. The successful exit from recession gave some investors the confidence to reopen their factories and subsequently recall some of their sacked workers, while more hands were employed.

Rebound

The general improvement was made possible by a rebound in oil price and the reforms deployed in the whole system, including foreign exchange control by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), while reflecting on the slight economic improvement, the rebound in oil prices contributed to Nigeria’s exit from recession with full year Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data just released by NBS showing that the Nigerian economy grew by an annualised 0.83 per cent in 2017, squarely in line with the IMF’s prior forecast. Ultimately, the tensed atmosphere that threatened job security in the immediate past was absent in the first quarter of the year.

Minimum wage crisis

The minimum wage crisis has remained a major problem in the country. Even while it has become illegal to pay below N30,000 as minimum wage, some state governors have failed in this regard. As at the last count, only 26 states had concluded negotiation on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage. They include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi and Edo. Others are Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Yobe. While Anambra and Taraba have concluded negotiation but yet to implement, Bauchi, Benue, Kebbi, Kogi and Zamfara are currently negotiating. Whereas Imo is yet to commence negotiation, Kano has, however, commenced negotiation, but reduced salary. The Minister for Labour and Productivity, Dr, Chris Ngige, had assured Nigerian workers that implementation of a new minimum wage in the country would be done, saying that the committee set up for that purpose by the Federal Government had already started work. “This is a constitutional issue and the constitution makes provision for the minimum wage to be reviewed every five years and we are on course,” he said.

Failed promises/strike

Reneging on promises by the Federal Government to professional bodies has also been part of the problem. The situation has subsequently led to series of industrial actions by lecturers, health workers, including medical doctors, who just called off their strike and lot more. From the look of things, the struggle by the Nigerian workforce for an improved welfare is still a tall order, even as the government of the day at the three tiers provides an atmosphere for waste and corruption in governance.

Last line

Looking back at the last 61 years, it is easy to conclude that the average Nigerian worker is yet to move out from a slavish encampment called employment into the real world of job satisfaction as the leadership of the country has failed him in all ramifications.

