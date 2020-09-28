News

Job racketeering: FCC issues new directives, introduces more security features

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

To avert further job racketeering in Federal Government agencies, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has issued new directives to secretaries of committees of the commmsion, just as it has introduced security features in the documents of correspondence of the commission.

 

The directives that came from the Office of the Executive Chairman, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, warmed Committee Secretaries not to have any personal dealings with the MDA’s. These directives were contained in an internal memo to directors and staff of the commission obtained by our correspondent.

 

There had been allegations of sales of jobs in the FCC to the tune of five hundred thousand naira and above to secure employment in federal government agencies. For instance, it was alleged that those who secured emoyment in the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) recently, paid a minimum of N2 million.

 

Also some persons that got employment at the University Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Enugu State, were alleged to have paid up to N800,000.

