Job racketeering: FCC issues new directives, introduces security features on documents 

To avert further job racketeering in Federal Government agencies, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has issued new directives to secretaries of Committees of the Commmsion, just as it has introduced security features in the documents of correspondence of the commission.

The directives that came from the office of the Executive Chairman, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka warmed the Committees’ Secretaries not to have any personal dealings with the MDA’s.

These directives were contained in an internal memo to the Directors and staff of the Commission obtained by our correspondent.

There had been allegations of sales of jobs in the FCC to the tone of N500,000 and above to secure employment in Federal government agencies.

For instance, it was alleged that those who secured emoyment in the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) recently, paid a minimum of N2 million. Also some persons that got employment in the University Teaching Hospital Enugu, Enugu State were alleged to have paid up to N800, 000.

The Federal Character Commission regulates and oversees recruitment of job in the Federal government Parastatals and Agencies.

In one of the Internal memo from the office of the Executive Chairman addressed to DME, titled: “Dissolution of Committee Secretaries,” the chairman said: “You are directed to convey my approval for the dissolution of all the committee secretaries with immediate effect.

“A handing over note should be submitted to your office on or before Wednesday 2nd September 2020 (Copied to my office).

“Henceforth, no committee Secretary should have any dealing with any MDA under his/her purview and all correspondence should be directed to the office of the Executive Chairman.”

The memo was copied the the Secretary of the Commission, Mohammed Bello Tukur and the Director, Human Resources.

