Job-seeking orphan raped, murdered in Akwa Ibom

An orphan, Iniubong Umoren, who reportedly went for a phantom job interview in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been found dead. Umoren’s disappearance was reported on Twitter by her friend, Umoh Uduak aka Happiness Activist.

 

Before she went missing, Umoren had tweeted: “Please I’m really in need of a job, something to do  to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo. I’m creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner.

 

CV available on request.” Umoren reportedly left home on Thursday last week for the job interview on Airport Road, Uyo. About two hours later, she was said to have frantically called her friend on the phone and was screaming before her  phone went dead. Her friend,

 

Uduak, alleged that Umoren was abducted by one Akpan  from Nung Ikot Obio, after he lured her on social media with a fake job offer.

Earlier on Friday, police in the state said two people had been arrested in connection with Umoren’s di s appearance. However, in a post yesterday, Uduak said Umoren was raped before being murdered by her  abductor. She added that the victim was buried in a shallow grave.

 

“@HinyHumoren (Umoren) is an orphan. No mother, no father. She has been the one seeing herself through school. She only wanted to make ends meet till when she leaves for camp (the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, camp). Now this,” Uduak wrote on her twitter handle @ UmohUduak.

 

Also yesterday, the police confirmed that Umoren was raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave  In a viral video, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, said Umoren’s body had been exhumed and deposited in the morgue. “He (the suspect) assaulted her both sexually and physically.

 

When we caught him, after he had confessed, he was able to take us to a shallow grave where he buried her. We were able exhume the body.

 

As I speak, the body has been deposited at BUTH. The essence of doing that is so that the autopsy can be conducted.”

