Jobaa signs record deal with U.K based label JustJoJo Entertainment, releases new single

Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria.

The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an early age and started making music in his early secondary school days, where he was known as ‘Rico’ before he evolved to ‘Rico P’ and finally the pop talent ‘Jobaa’ which was originated from his first name and the first letter of his last name.

Shortly after bagging a BSc. Degree in Public Administration from Babcock University with a second-class upper division, he released his official debut single titled “Sweet Love” featuring Buju which became a sleeper hit. Few months after this move, he inked a lucrative deal with U.K based entertainment juggernaut and record label JustJoJo Entertainment led by music marketing genius, Rebecca Junaid.

His official debut single is a high-octane cut titled ‘OLLA’, produced by Jaypizzle and engineered by Selebobo (a.k.a Mix Monsta). Set to give his counterparts a run for their money, Jobaa is already working on his debut EP project scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021.

