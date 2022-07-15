Jobberman launches initiative to support entry-level employment

In a bid to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s unemployment rate and improved employment generation in the country, West Africa’s leading online job platform Jobberman has launched an employerfocused initiative. The launched employerfocused initiative known as Jobberman Starter Promo, is aimed at contributing to employment growth and providing an enabling environment for employers looking to give young talents a head start.

This initiative is an offshoot of its ongoing partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works and will allow companies to utilize Jobberman’s job listing product for free, over the next three months for jobs that require between 0-3 years of experience. Over the years, the leading job platform has continued to bridge the gap between improving candidate uptake and facilitating entry into companies by supporting mass recruitment, entry-level jobs, internships and graduate-level jobs. The Jobberman starter promo is designed to attract employers interested in posting entry-level job listings on the platform by offering free credit listing for the job.

With its partnership with Mastercard Foundation, the mission is to upskill over a million Nigerian youths, matching them with dignified job opportunities. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jobberman, Oreoluwa Boboye, while commenting, said: “We are West Africa’s number one career platform because we ensure that we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities.

“We have built careers over the years and will continue to support Nigerian youth with the right employment opportunities. With our experience and level of expertise, we have identified the gaps in improving candidates’ uptake into companies and seek to remove the barriers. This is why we launched the Jobberman Starter Promo. With this, we will bridge the gap between employers in Nigeria and the entry level job seekers in the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...