Jobless man remanded over attempted robbery

Magistrate O. A. Akande of an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of a 32-yearold unemployed man, Abdullahi Abdulkadiri, in a correctional centre over alleged attempted armed robbery.

The court in ordering Abdullahi’s remand directed the police to return his case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) pending legal advice. Magistrate Akande has adjourned the case until February 22 for mention.

Prior to the issuance of the remand order, police prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant and others at large conspired to commit the offence on December 26, 2022, at about 7 pm in Ogbomoso District.

Amusan alleged that the defendant, while armed with sticks and cutlasses, attempted to rob one, Opeyemi Adeboye, of his motorcycle worth N400, 000.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 6b and 2(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004.

 

