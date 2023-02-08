News

Joe Ajaero emerges new NLC President, threatens strike over fuel, naira scarcity

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Comrade Joe Ajaero has emerged as the new National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), following a consensus arrangement by delegates participating in the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Congress.

Ajaero, who was the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), succeeds Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who served as National President of the NLC for eight years.

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday in Abuja, the new NLC president who raised concerns over the level of frustration Nigerians were being made to undergo die to petrol and naira scarcity, vowed to mobilise its members should the government fail to address the issue by the end of next week

He said: “NLC shall continue in its tradition of ensuring that Nigerians are protected from all anti-people policies and that plunder in governance is reduced to the barest minimum while the government is assisted to work for the majority. We shall therefore robustly engage government to stop the impunity and pervasive wickedness currently going on in the country in the name of petroleum product pricing

“The usurpation and use of state power to impoverish the citizenry abuses the ideals of democracy and destroys the nation. Governance ought to provide comfort for the citizenry, so it pains us to witness the increasing frustrations Nigerians have had to go through in the last few months just to fuel their cars and generators, the new phenomenon of black market naira-buying our own monies at a discount from illegal brokers.

“Governance in Nigeria seems to have broken all known records for bad governance. We will definitely not keep quiet in the face of this deliberate defilement of citizenship by the ruling elite as we may mobilise variously across the nation to nudge the government to act more responsibly towards the citizenry and seek ways of alleviating the suffering that currently walks our streets with arrogance.”

 

