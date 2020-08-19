Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president

Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination as their presidential candidate in the November election.

Biden’s nomination came on the second night of the party’s virtual National Convention under the theme, “Leadership Matters”.

His emergence followed the announcement of votes by party delegates from across the country via video messages.

The candidate immediately took to Twitter to accept his nomination, saying “It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America.”

Former President Barack Obama responded to the tweet with a congratulatory message.

