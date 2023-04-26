World News

Joe Biden Announces 2024 Presidential Run

United States President Joe Biden has announced that he will seek re-election for the presidency in 2024, with Vice-President Kamala Harris again his running mate.

Now 80 and already the oldest president in US history, Biden had long signalled he would run for another four-year term, reports the BBC.

In a video to launch his bid to retain the White House on Tuesday, he cast the next election as a fight for democracy and personal freedom, saying: “Let’s finish the job”.

But the Republicans called Biden “out of touch” for seeking re-election, claiming US citizens were counting down the days until they can send him “packing”.

Former President Donald Trump has already launched his bid, meaning the pair could be set for a rematch of the 2020 election in November next year.

With Biden’s Democrats performing better than expected in last year’s midterm elections, he is unlikely to face much competition from within his own party.

But an NBC News poll recently found that 70 percent of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe he should not run again.

