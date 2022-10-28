Joe Praize unveils new album featuring Buchi, Mercy Chinwo, others

It was a celebration of God’s love and calling as families, friends, gospel artists and lovers of gospel music gathered to honour renowned gospel artist, Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, popularly known as Joe Praize, as he unveiled his new album, ‘The Assignment’. Joe Praize collaborated with popular gospel artists in the country like Chioma Jesus, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Prospa Ochimana, Ada Ehi, Buchi and Synpa in the power pack album. Speaking at the unveiling of the album in Lagos on Sunday, October 23, Joe Praize said the album will make people find hope again in the midst of challenges confronting the world.

He added that it is when they listen to gospel music that their spirit will be reinvigorated and strengthened and they will find their way out of challenges. The award-winning artist said gospel musicians in the country are changing the game.

“I have done some albums, but this is my fifth studio album and the journey is becoming clearer. Every one of us in this world, we were given the opportunity by God to be here, not just to come and eat and sleep, we came here for something very special, an assignment. “If every one of us begins to carry out our assignment as citizens not just as gospel singers, as fathers, as husbands, as brothers, as wives, this country and the world will be a better place. That is what informed this album, The Assignment because Joe Praize is on an assignment,” he said.

This is the first time Joe Praize will do an album that is this heavy based on the people on the album. On this album, we have the likes of Chioma Jesus, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Prospa Ochimana, Ada Ehi, Buchi and Synpa in one album. And the reason for this is that we want people to understand that these people are not competing with each other. “So, everyone should go about fulfilling their God-given assignment because there is a God-given assignment for everybody whether you are from India, Nigeria or anywhere. We do not do gospel music for the money but you cannot do gospel music and be poor because you are talking about the Good News. I cannot give you Good News and be living in bad news.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...