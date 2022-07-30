Joeboy, Black Sherif join YouTube Music global Foundry Class of 2022

YouTube Music has announced the Foundry Class of 2022, made of 30 independent artistes representing 15 countries from across the globe. This year, the class which is the biggest to date, features artistes at all stages of their career from different genres including two African acts, Black Sherif from Ghana and Joeboy The Foundry programme which is aimed at assisting the artistes build sustainable careers on their own terms was created in 2015 and has so far supported 250 independent artistes.

Foundry artistes are recognised for their storytelling, innovative approach to music and viewed as the next generation entertainers. YouTube Artiste Partnerships Lead, Naomi Zeichner shared; “It’s no small task to be an artist in 2022, working to find stability, fulfillment, and fans who get it. Foundry celebrates the courage of independent artists and the communities that surround them. Our global team is lucky to be their champion and reduce barriers on their journey, every step of the way.”

The 2022 Foundry Class reinforces YouTube’s commitment to supporting sub-Saharan artistes as next generation global music stars; playing a part in developing individual talent in the region. Joeboy said; “Being an independent artiste simply requires me to be at the center of all of my dealings as a creative. Aside from creating the music, I have to carry out due diligence to make sure I am making the right decisions every now and then.” Black Sherif said; “Success as an independent artiste is connecting with one more person on any level through my music. Once that is constantly achieved, in my opinion, everything else will follow. Being a Foundry artiste for me means a strong global platform with support to visually take my expression to the next level and reach more people in the process.”

