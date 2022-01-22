Joeboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Like Olamide, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Nigerian star Joeboy has joined his counterparts in Boomplay’s Golden Club with over 100 million streams on the platform. In February 2021, the Afropop sensation released his debut alb u m ; Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, which would go on to be streamed over 60 million times while his most recent single, Sip (Alcohol) became his most-streamed single with over 50 million streams as well as being the third most streamed song on Boomplay in 2021. According to an in-depth analysis of data, Joeboy’s music enjoyed a total of 2,799 playlists inclusion and is currently being listened to in 163 countries worldwide on Boomplay.
Related Articles
ISLAA celebrates 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day
It was a rich blend of inspiring old school music with dexterous and brilliant performances by Afrobeats guitar sensation, YPick, Afrojazz diva, Dfummy, and notable disc jockeys (DJs) such as DJ Jimbo, and DJ Cheflon, as International School, University of Lagos Alumni Association (ISLAA) held its 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day reception/awards ceremony. The […]
Never too late to plant a tree
Book title: “Who will play with me” Author: Tom Hom Reviewer: Prof. Razinat Talat-Mohammed The vision of WSICE to build a formidable environment for youths through arts and culture and to foster unity among mankind regardless of nationality, ethnicity and religion, has been sustained over the decades by myriad of relationships with a community of […]
International Women’s Day 2021: Audiomack celebrates African women in music
In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent. Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality […]
