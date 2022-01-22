Arts & Entertainments

Joeboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Like Olamide, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Nigerian star Joeboy has joined his counterparts in Boomplay’s Golden Club with over 100 million streams on the platform. In February 2021, the Afropop sensation released his debut alb u m ; Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, which would go on to be streamed over 60 million times while his most recent single, Sip (Alcohol) became his most-streamed single with over 50 million streams as well as being the third most streamed song on Boomplay in 2021. According to an in-depth analysis of data, Joeboy’s music enjoyed a total of 2,799 playlists inclusion and is currently being listened to in 163 countries worldwide on Boomplay.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ISLAA celebrates 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was a rich blend of inspiring old school music with dexterous and brilliant performances by Afrobeats guitar sensation, YPick, Afrojazz diva, Dfummy, and notable disc jockeys (DJs) such as DJ Jimbo, and DJ Cheflon, as International School, University of Lagos Alumni Association (ISLAA) held its 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day reception/awards ceremony. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Never too late to plant a tree

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Book title: “Who will play with me” Author: Tom Hom Reviewer: Prof. Razinat Talat-Mohammed The vision of WSICE to build a formidable environment for youths through arts and culture and to foster unity among mankind regardless of nationality, ethnicity and religion, has been sustained over the decades by myriad of relationships with a community of […]
Arts & Entertainments

International Women’s Day 2021: Audiomack celebrates African women in music

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent. Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica