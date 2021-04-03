Arts & Entertainments

Joeboy thrills fans at unveiling of latest Samsung A Series phones

Weeks after he was announced as a Samsung ambassador, Nigerian music star, Joyboy was the cynosure of eyes at the recent unveiling of The Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 by the phone manufacturer. Held at Yudala Heights as part of a global unveiling connected via video and streaming, the event was Samsung’s way of making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. According to the global phone firm, the latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, adding: “The Galaxy A32, A52and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.” Having set the bar high for camera quality, Samsung said the new phones are no different along with awesome display and refined design.

The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem; the SmartThings which connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most.

